200310-A-TK780-1010

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wa., tactically maneuver during Decisive Action Rotation 20-05 at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, Calif., Mar. 10, 2020. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rosio Najera, Operations Group, National Training Center)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2020 Date Posted: 03.15.2020 15:00 Photo ID: 6139997 VIRIN: 200310-A-TK780-1010 Resolution: 4353x2902 Size: 1.66 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Decisive Action Rotation 20-05 [Image 2 of 2], by PV2 Rosio Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.