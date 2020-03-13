Spartan brigade uncases Colors at Camp Ziemsko, DPTA, Poland

Sgt. Maj. Jabari O.Williams, the senior enlisted advisor of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division talks to leaders during an Leaders Professional Development meeting after n uncasing ceremony at Camp Ziemsko, Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, Mar. 14, 2020. The ceremony marked the Brigades official arrival to Poland and DEFENDEREurope 20.( U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brian K. Ragin Jr.)

