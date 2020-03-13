Col. Patrick S. O’neal, commander, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division speaks to leaders in the brigade during a Leaders Professional Development meeting after an uncasing ceremony on Camp Ziemsko, Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, Mar. 14, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brian K. Ragin Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2020 13:38
|Photo ID:
|6139944
|VIRIN:
|200315-A-WX507-0727
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|775.89 KB
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Spartan brigade uncases Colors at Camp Ziemsko, DPTA, Poland [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Brian Ragin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT