    Spartan brigade uncases Colors at Camp Ziemsko, DPTA, Poland [Image 4 of 5]

    Spartan brigade uncases Colors at Camp Ziemsko, DPTA, Poland

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    03.13.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Ragin 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Col. Patrick S. O’neal, commander, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division speaks to leaders in the brigade during a Leaders Professional Development meeting after an uncasing ceremony on Camp Ziemsko, Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, Mar. 14, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brian K. Ragin Jr.)

    This work, Spartan brigade uncases Colors at Camp Ziemsko, DPTA, Poland [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Brian Ragin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    Poland
    Spartan Brigade
    Uncasing Ceremony
    Send Me
    Rock of the Marne
    DefenderEurope

