Maritime Prepositioning Force Vehicle Off Load During Native Fury 20

A U.S. Soldier with 11th Transportation Battalion, 7th Transportation Brigade Expeditionary, directs U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force to unload a Logistics Support Vessel during exercise Native Fury 20 in the United Arab Emirates, March 13, 2020. Native Fury is designed to increase the U.S. Armed Forces abilities to plan, communicate and conduct complex sea and shore-based operations in response to natural disasters and other contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

