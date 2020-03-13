Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maritime Prepositioning Force Vehicle Off Load During Native Fury 20

    Maritime Prepositioning Force Vehicle Off Load During Native Fury 20

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    03.13.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    A U.S. Soldier with 11th Transportation Battalion, 7th Transportation Brigade Expeditionary, directs U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force to unload a Logistics Support Vessel during exercise Native Fury 20 in the United Arab Emirates, March 13, 2020. Native Fury is designed to increase the U.S. Armed Forces abilities to plan, communicate and conduct complex sea and shore-based operations in response to natural disasters and other contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.15.2020 03:28
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maritime Prepositioning Force Vehicle Off Load During Native Fury 20, by LCpl Brendan Mullin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

