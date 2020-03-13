U.S. Soldiers with 11th Transportation Battalion, 7th Transportation Brigade Expeditionary, work alongside U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force to unload a Logistics Support Vessel during exercise Native Fury 20 in the United Arab Emirates, March 13, 2020. Native Fury is designed to increase the U.S. Armed Forces abilities to plan, communicate and conduct complex sea and shore-based operations in response to natural disasters and other contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2020 Date Posted: 03.15.2020 07:15 Photo ID: 6139763 VIRIN: 200313-M-JX780-1164 Resolution: 5002x3335 Size: 8.51 MB Location: AE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maritime Prepositioning Force Vehicle Off Load During Native Fury 20 [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Brendan Mullin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.