U.S. Navy Takes Advancement Tests While at NF20

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsmen Chief Petty Officer Tammy Ramirez, with I Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) Support Battalion, I MEF Information Group, proctors an advancement test during exercise Native Fury 20 in the United Arab Emirates, March 12, 2020. Native Fury is an exercise designed to strengthen the U.S. military's longstanding relationship and interoperability with the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, as well as provide realistic training to U.S. Marines and Sailors for crisis response operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

