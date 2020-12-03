Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Navy Takes Advancement Tests While at NF20 [Image 3 of 9]

    U.S. Navy Takes Advancement Tests While at NF20

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    03.12.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsmen with I Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) prepare to take an advancement test during exercise Native Fury 20 in the United Arab Emirates, March 12, 2020. Native Fury is an exercise designed to strengthen the U.S. military's long-standing relationship and interoperability with the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, as well as provide realistic training to U.S. Marines and Sailors for crisis response operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.15.2020 02:49
    Photo ID: 6139711
    VIRIN: 200312-M-JX780-1021
    Resolution: 3456x5184
    Size: 7.92 MB
    Location: AE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Takes Advancement Tests While at NF20 [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Brendan Mullin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Takes Advancement Tests While at NF20
    U.S. Navy Takes Advancement Tests While at NF20
    U.S. Navy Takes Advancement Tests While at NF20
    U.S. Navy Takes Advancement Tests While at NF20
    U.S. Navy Takes Advancement Tests While at NF20
    U.S. Navy Takes Advancement Tests While at NF20
    U.S. Navy Takes Advancement Tests While at NF20
    U.S. Navy Takes Advancement Tests While at NF20
    U.S. Navy Takes Advancement Tests While at NF20

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MARCENT
    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command
    UAE
    MPF
    I MEF
    I Marine Expeditionary Force
    U.S. Army
    Partnership
    U.S. Navy
    Crisis Response
    GCC
    Gulf Cooperation Council
    NATIVEFURY20
    Maritime Prepositioning Force Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT