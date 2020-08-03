DoD Support to HHS

Dobbins Air Reserve Base lodging facilities, March 8, 2020, in preparation to receiving travelers arriving for quarantine. The Department of Defense is providing temporary lodging support for passengers being evacuated from the Grand Princess cruise ship in response to the coronavirus outbreak. DoD has identified blocks of rooms at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, and Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga. Under the HHS request, DoD installations are only providing housing support. HHS is responsible for all care, transportation, and security of the passengers. DoD personnel will not be directly in contact with the passengers and these passengers will not have access to any base location other than their assigned housing.

