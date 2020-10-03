Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD Support to HHS [Image 6 of 12]

    DoD Support to HHS

    DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    DoD Housing Support to HHS

    Clay National Guard lodging facilities, collocated at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, March 10, 2020, in preparation to receiving travelers for quarantine. The Department of Defense is providing temporary lodging support for passengers being evacuated from the Grand Princess cruise ship in response to the coronavirus outbreak. DoD has identified blocks of rooms at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, and Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga. Under the HHS request, DoD installations are only providing housing support. HHS is responsible for all care, transportation, and security of the passengers. DoD personnel will not be directly in contact with the passengers and these passengers will not have access to any base location other than their assigned housing.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.14.2020 16:58
    Photo ID: 6139643
    VIRIN: 200310-F-NV270-0002
    Resolution: 5568x3420
    Size: 13.59 MB
    Location: DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD Support to HHS [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NORTHCOM
    USNORTHCOM
    Center for Disease Control and Prevention
    Dobbins ARB
    CDC
    National Guard
    lodging
    U.S. Northern Command
    Dobbins Air Reserve Base
    quarantine
    Marietta GA
    Marietta Georgia
    coronavirus
    covid-19

