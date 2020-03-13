Sgt. Rohity Shrestha, the supply sergeant for the 356th Broadcast Operations Detachment, finds her way during the day portion of the Land Navigation Course within the Combined Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL) Best Warrior Competition (BWC). The Combined BWC highlights individual readiness and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values, embody the Warrior Ethos, as well as represent the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal Federal Reserve Force in the history of the Nation.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2020 15:11
|Photo ID:
|6139595
|VIRIN:
|200313-A-JY770-309
|Resolution:
|3290x2350
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Hometown:
|GAITHERSBURG, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Embracing the Combined Best Warrior Challenge [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Gordon Penn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Embracing the Combined Best Warrior Challenge
