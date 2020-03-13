Embracing the Combined Best Warrior Challenge

Sgt. Rohity Shrestha, the supply sergeant for the 356th Broadcast Operations Detachment, looks for landmarks during the day portion of the Land Navigation Course within the Combined Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL) Best Warrior Competition (BWC). The Combined BWC highlights individual readiness and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values, embody the Warrior Ethos, as well as represent the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal Federal Reserve Force in the history of the Nation.

Date Taken: 03.13.2020 Date Posted: 03.14.2020 Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Hometown: GAITHERSBURG, MD, US