    Embracing the Combined Best Warrior Challenge [Image 4 of 7]

    Embracing the Combined Best Warrior Challenge

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Photo by Spc. Gordon Penn 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Sgt. Rohity Shrestha, the supply sergeant for the 356th Broadcast Operations Detachment, looks for landmarks during the day portion of the Land Navigation Course within the Combined Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL) Best Warrior Competition (BWC). The Combined BWC highlights individual readiness and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values, embody the Warrior Ethos, as well as represent the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal Federal Reserve Force in the history of the Nation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.14.2020 15:10
    Photo ID: 6139593
    VIRIN: 200313-A-JY770-233
    Resolution: 2639x1885
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Hometown: GAITHERSBURG, MD, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Embracing the Combined Best Warrior Challenge [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Gordon Penn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

