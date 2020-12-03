U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, conduct Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear chemical defense training at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, March 12, 2020. Routine CBRN training is important for Airmen to remain familiar with proper ways to put on protective equipment in a timely and efficient manner to survive and operate in a chemical attack environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2020 Date Posted: 03.14.2020 15:06 Photo ID: 6139589 VIRIN: 200312-Z-WT236-2018 Resolution: 7200x4800 Size: 23.82 MB Location: CAROLINA, PR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PRANG Airmen participate in CBRN training [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.