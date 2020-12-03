Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    PRANG Airmen participate in CBRN training [Image 3 of 6]

    PRANG Airmen participate in CBRN training

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    03.12.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, conduct Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear chemical defense training at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, March 12, 2020. Routine CBRN training is important for Airmen to remain familiar with proper ways to put on protective equipment in a timely and efficient manner to survive and operate in a chemical attack environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.14.2020 15:06
    Photo ID: 6139586
    VIRIN: 200312-Z-WT236-2008
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 21.86 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PRANG Airmen participate in CBRN training [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PRANG Airmen participate in CBRN training
    PRANG Airmen participate in CBRN training
    PRANG Airmen participate in CBRN training
    PRANG Airmen participate in CBRN training
    PRANG Airmen participate in CBRN training
    PRANG Airmen participate in CBRN training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Puerto Rico National Guard
    ANG
    156AW
    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    PRNG
    Muñiz Air National Guard Base
    Bucaneros
    PRANG Airman

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT