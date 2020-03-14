Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New York National Guard supports COVID-19 containment efforts

    New York National Guard supports COVID-19 containment efforts

    NEW ROCHELLE, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2020

    New York Army National Guard medics who will be helping with information collection at a drive-thru" coronavirus testing station in Westchester County, receive instruction on how to wear protective clothing from Westchester County health sanitarian Stefan Goreau at the New York State Department of Health officers in New Rochelle, N.Y. on March 14, 2020. New York State is establishing drive-thru testing statons so that people dispatched to get a test by their doctor can do so easily and not contaminate other people. The New York National Guard Soldiers will asisst in data collection at the stations. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has mobilized National Guard Soldiers to assist in administrative tasks as part of the effort to contain the COVID-19 virus. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Major Patrick Cordova)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2020
    Date Posted: 03.14.2020 12:22
    Photo ID: 6139545
    VIRIN: 200314-Z-A3538-1012
    Resolution: 1080x680
    Size: 108.4 KB
    Location: NEW ROCHELLE, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York National Guard supports COVID-19 containment efforts [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

