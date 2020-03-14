NY National Guard Soldiers assist in COVID-19 response

New York Army National Guard medics who will be helping with information collection at a drive-thru" coronavirus testing station in Westchester County, receive instruction on how to wear protective clothing from Westchester County health sanitarian Stefan Goreau at the New York State Department of Health officers in New Rochelle, N.Y. on March 14, 2020. New York State is establishing drive-thru testing statons so that people dispatched to get a test by their doctor can do so easily and not contaminate other people. The New York National Guard Soldiers will asisst in data collection at the stations. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has mobilized National Guard Soldiers to assist in administrative tasks as part of the effort to contain the COVID-19 virus. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Major Patrick Cordova)

