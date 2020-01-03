200301-N-ML755-2303 ARABIAN SEA (March 1, 2020) Seaman Jake Shinn, from Quinlan, Texas, right, a coxswain under instruction is directed by Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Fawn Savoie, from Houma, Louisiana, how to drive the rigid-hull inflatable boat assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) March 1, 2020. Paul Hamilton is on a scheduled, independent deployment to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Jackson)
