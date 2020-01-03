Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Paul Hamilton [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Paul Hamilton

    ARABIAN SEA

    03.01.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Jackson 

    USS Paul Hamilton

    200301-N-ML755-2303 ARABIAN SEA (March 1, 2020) Seaman Jake Shinn, from Quinlan, Texas, right, a coxswain under instruction is directed by Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Fawn Savoie, from Houma, Louisiana, how to drive the rigid-hull inflatable boat assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) March 1, 2020. Paul Hamilton is on a scheduled, independent deployment to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Jackson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2020
    Date Posted: 03.14.2020 07:27
    Photo ID: 6139430
    VIRIN: 200301-N-ML755-2303
    Resolution: 4622x3301
    Size: 779.73 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Hamilton [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Matthew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Paul Hamilton
    USS Paul Hamilton
    USS Paul Hamilton
    USS Paul Hamilton
    USS Paul Hamilton

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Paul Hamilton
    RHIB
    ML755

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT