200301-N-ML755-2303 ARABIAN SEA (March 1, 2020) Seaman Jake Shinn, from Quinlan, Texas, right, a coxswain under instruction is directed by Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Fawn Savoie, from Houma, Louisiana, how to drive the rigid-hull inflatable boat assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) March 1, 2020. Paul Hamilton is on a scheduled, independent deployment to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2020 Date Posted: 03.14.2020 07:27 Photo ID: 6139430 VIRIN: 200301-N-ML755-2303 Resolution: 4622x3301 Size: 779.73 KB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Hamilton [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Matthew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.