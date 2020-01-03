200301-N-ML755-2261 ARABIAN SEA (March 01, 2020) Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Ariel Sanchez, from Paramount, California, a rescue swimmer assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) sits inside a rigid-hull inflatable boat March 1, 2020. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Jackson)

