    Engine Swap [Image 1 of 4]

    Engine Swap

    ARABIAN SEA

    03.09.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    200309-N-LZ839-1029
    ARABIAN SEA (March 9, 2020) - Sailors, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4, use a crane to lower an engine into Landing Craft, Air Cushion 70 in the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), March 9, 2020. Bataan is the flagship for the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darren Newell)

