A Battling Bastard's Legacy

ARABIAN SEA (March 8, 2020) - Chief Personnel Specialist John Tanedo, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), poses for picture, March 8, 2020. Bataan is the flagship for the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Seamen George Fotopoulos)
|03.08.2020
|03.14.2020 05:14
|6139355
|200305-N-PB283-1006
|6720x4480
|1.28 MB
|ARABIAN SEA
|0
|0
|0
