U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Yap build hand-washing stations for a local school

200312-N-PG340-1002 YAP, Federated States of Micronesia (March 12, 2020) Utilitiesman 2nd Class Patrick Krupa (left) and Chief Construction Electrician Kevin Appleby, both deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, build a handwashing stations for a local school. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Brad Garrigues/Released)

