    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Yap build hand-washing stations for a local school [Image 2 of 2]

    YAP, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF , MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    03.12.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    200312-N-PG340-1002 YAP, Federated States of Micronesia (March 12, 2020) Utilitiesman 2nd Class Patrick Krupa (left) and Chief Construction Electrician Kevin Appleby, both deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, build a handwashing stations for a local school. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Brad Garrigues/Released)

    Seabees
    U.S. Navy Seabees
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    partner nations
    Federated States of Micronesia
    Indo-Pacific
    Yap
    strengthen partnerships
    high-quality construction
    Detail Yap

