200312-N-PG340-1001 YAP, Federated States of Micronesia (March 12, 2020) Utilitiesman 2nd Class Patrick Krupa, deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, builds a handwashing stations for a local school. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Brad Garrigues/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2020 02:27
|Photo ID:
|6139324
|VIRIN:
|200312-N-PG340-1003
|Resolution:
|952x1269
|Size:
|610.25 KB
|Location:
|YAP, FM
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Yap build hand-washing stations for a local school [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT