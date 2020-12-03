Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Yap build hand-washing stations for a local school [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Yap build hand-washing stations for a local school

    YAP, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    03.12.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    200312-N-PG340-1001 YAP, Federated States of Micronesia (March 12, 2020) Utilitiesman 2nd Class Patrick Krupa, deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, builds a handwashing stations for a local school. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Brad Garrigues/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.14.2020 02:27
    Photo ID: 6139324
    VIRIN: 200312-N-PG340-1003
    Resolution: 952x1269
    Size: 610.25 KB
    Location: YAP, FM 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Yap build hand-washing stations for a local school [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Yap build hand-washing stations for a local school
    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Yap build hand-washing stations for a local school

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Seabees
    U.S. Navy Seabees
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    partner nations
    Federated States of Micronesia
    Indo-Pacific
    Yap
    strengthen partnerships
    high-quality construction
    Detail Yap

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT