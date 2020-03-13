Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Flight Ops [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Flight Ops

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Toni Burton 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 13, 2020) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Jack Erickson, from Lowell, Mass., observes an MH-60R SeaHawk helicopter assigned to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 on the flight deck of Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) during flight operations. Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Toni Burton)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
