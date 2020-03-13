USS Germantown (LSD 42) Flight Ops

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 13, 2020) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Jack Erickson, from Lowell, Mass., signals an MH-60R SeaHawk helicopter assigned to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 to land on the flight deck on Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) during flight operations. Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Toni Burton)

