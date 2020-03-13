A KC-135 “Stratotanker” Aircraft assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard taxis onto the parking ramp after a mission, here March 13, 2020. The stratotanker can fly as high as 50,000 feet above sea level. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Hoover)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 15:39
|Photo ID:
|6138910
|VIRIN:
|200313-Z-EY983-1009
|Resolution:
|4715x2652
|Size:
|8.77 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Stratotanker [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
