A KC-135 “Stratotanker” Aircraft assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard taxis onto the parking ramp after a mission, here March 13, 2020. The stratotanker can fly as high as 50,000 feet above sea level. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

