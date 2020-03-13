Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Stratotanker

    The Stratotanker

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    A KC-135 “Stratotanker” Aircraft assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard passes over the runway at Pittsburgh International Airport during a touch-and-go training evolution March 13, 2020. Touch-and-go training provides a pilot an opportunity to approach and sometimes even touch the runway but then accelerate back into the sky. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 15:39
