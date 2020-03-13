A KC-135 “Stratotanker” Aircraft assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard passes over the runway at Pittsburgh International Airport during a touch-and-go training evolution March 13, 2020. Touch-and-go training provides a pilot an opportunity to approach and sometimes even touch the runway but then accelerate back into the sky. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Hoover)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 15:39
|Photo ID:
|6138909
|VIRIN:
|200313-Z-EY983-1004
|Resolution:
|2505x2004
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Stratotanker [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
