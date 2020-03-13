A KC-135 “Stratotanker” Aircraft assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard passes over the runway at Pittsburgh International Airport during a touch-and-go training evolution March 13, 2020. Touch-and-go training provides a pilot an opportunity to approach and sometimes even touch the runway but then accelerate back into the sky. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2020 Date Posted: 03.13.2020 15:39 Photo ID: 6138909 VIRIN: 200313-Z-EY983-1004 Resolution: 2505x2004 Size: 3.71 MB Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Stratotanker [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.