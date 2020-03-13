Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    EOD Mobile Unit Eleven Conducts Change of Command [Image 8 of 8]

    EOD Mobile Unit Eleven Conducts Change of Command

    IMPERIAL BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE

    200313-N-UP025-009 IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (March 13, 2020) Side boys salute Cmdr. Matt Fay, command officer of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 11 during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Outlying Landing Field Imperial Beach March 13. Fay relieved Cmdr. Evan Colbert as commanding officer of EODMU 11. U.S. Navy EOD is the world's premier combat force for eliminating explosive threats so the Fleet and Nation can fight and win.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 16:22
    Photo ID: 6138908
    VIRIN: 200313-N-UP025-009
    Resolution: 3088x2056
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: IMPERIAL BEACH, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Mobile Unit Eleven Conducts Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EOD Mobile Unit Eleven Conducts Change of Command
    EOD Mobile Unit Eleven Conducts Change of Command
    EOD Mobile Unit Eleven Conducts Change of Command
    EOD Mobile Unit Eleven Conducts Change of Command
    EOD Mobile Unit Eleven Conducts Change of Command
    EOD Mobile Unit Eleven Conducts Change of Command
    EOD Mobile Unit Eleven Conducts Change of Command
    EOD Mobile Unit Eleven Conducts Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    EOD Mobile Unit Eleven Conducts Change of Command

    TAGS

    NECC
    Navy EOD
    Navy
    EOD
    Change of Command
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    EODMU11
    EODGRU1
    NOLF IB

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT