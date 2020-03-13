200313-N-UP025-008 IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (March 13, 2020) Cmdr. Matt Fay addresses the attendees at Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 11's change of command ceremony onboard Naval Outlying Landing Field Imperial Beach March 13. Fay relieved Cmdr. Evan Colbert as commanding officer of EODMU 11. U.S. Navy EOD is the world's premier combat force for eliminating explosive threats so the Fleet and Nation can fight and win.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2020 Date Posted: 03.13.2020 16:22 Photo ID: 6138907 VIRIN: 200313-N-UP025-008 Resolution: 3088x2056 Size: 3.14 MB Location: IMPERIAL BEACH, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EOD Mobile Unit Eleven Conducts Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.