    Fort McCoy's oldest building [Image 3 of 7]

    Fort McCoy's oldest building

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2020

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This concrete storehouse, shown Feb. 25, 2020, is the oldest standing building at Fort McCoy, Wis. The building was built in 1911 and its location was once next to the southern spur of the joint Chicago and northwestern-Chicago, Milwaukee, and Saint Paul railways that went through the area. Also known as the Ordnance Magazine, it served as a storehouse for targets and equipment for the adjoining small-arms range on the installation's South Post. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy's oldest building [Image 7 of 7], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

