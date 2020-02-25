This concrete storehouse, shown Feb. 25, 2020, is the oldest standing building at Fort McCoy, Wis. The building was built in 1911 and its location was once next to the southern spur of the joint Chicago and northwestern-Chicago, Milwaukee, and Saint Paul railways that went through the area. Also known as the Ordnance Magazine, it served as a storehouse for targets and equipment for the adjoining small-arms range on the installation's South Post. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2020 Date Posted: 03.13.2020 13:47 Photo ID: 6138665 VIRIN: 200225-A-OK556-6031 Resolution: 5027x3351 Size: 1.95 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort McCoy's oldest building [Image 7 of 7], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.