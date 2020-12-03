200312-N-RL695-1127 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (March 12, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Gregory Spaulding, conducts maintenance on a MK 50 30mm gun aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Little Rock (LCS 9). The USS Little Rock is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility in support of Joint Interagency Task Force South (JIATF-S) Campaign MARTILLO targeting counter illicit drug operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

