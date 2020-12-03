200312-N-RL695-1019 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (March 12, 2020) Information System Technician 1st Class Melinda Andersen, left, conducts training with Gunner’s Mate Kristian Aspiolea as part of the Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist (ESWS) program aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Little Rock (LCS 9). The USS Little Rock is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility in support of Joint Interagency Task Force South (JIATF-S) Campaign MARTILLO targeting counter illicit drug operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

