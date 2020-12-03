Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200312-N-RL695-1019

    200312-N-RL695-1019

    CUBA

    03.12.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Marianne Guemo 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    200312-N-RL695-1019 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (March 12, 2020) Information System Technician 1st Class Melinda Andersen, left, conducts training with Gunner’s Mate Kristian Aspiolea as part of the Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist (ESWS) program aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Little Rock (LCS 9). The USS Little Rock is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility in support of Joint Interagency Task Force South (JIATF-S) Campaign MARTILLO targeting counter illicit drug operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 11:58
    Photo ID: 6138520
    VIRIN: 200312-N-RL695-1019
    Resolution: 4887x3491
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 200312-N-RL695-1019, by PO3 Marianne Guemo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    200312-N-RL695-1019
    200312-N-RL695-1127
    200312-N-RL695-1162

    littoral combat ship
    Scorpions
    LCS
    USS Little Rock
    MARTILLO
    LCS 9

