The Coast Guard suspended the search for two boaters at sunset Feb, 26, 2020, who have been missing since Feb. 19, after they were reported overdue. Since the search began on Wednesday, Coast Guard air and surface units conducted over 56 searches covering more than 144,770 square miles. (U.S. Coast Guard graphic by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2020 Date Posted: 03.13.2020 10:39 Photo ID: 6138391 VIRIN: 200226-G-TM873-1001 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 770.71 KB Location: FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard suspends search for 2 missing boaters in Florida [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jonathan Lally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.