Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard suspends search for 2 missing boaters in Florida [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard suspends search for 2 missing boaters in Florida

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    The Coast Guard suspended the search for two boaters at sunset Feb, 26, 2020, who have been missing since Feb. 19, after they were reported overdue. Since the search began on Wednesday, Coast Guard air and surface units conducted over 56 searches covering more than 144,770 square miles. (U.S. Coast Guard graphic by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 10:39
    Photo ID: 6138391
    VIRIN: 200226-G-TM873-1001
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 770.71 KB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard suspends search for 2 missing boaters in Florida [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jonathan Lally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard suspends search for 2 missing boaters in Florida
    Coast Guard suspends search for missing Everglades Challenge boater

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Southeast
    Lally
    Coast Guard
    D7
    Coast Guard 7th District

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT