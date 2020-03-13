The Coast Guard suspended its search March 12, 2020 for a missing mariner, who was participating in the Water Tribe Everglades Challenge. Since the search began on March 9, 2020 Coast Guard air and surface units conducted over 46 searches covering more than 12,941 square miles. (U.S. Coast Guard graphic by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2020 Date Posted: 03.13.2020 10:39 Photo ID: 6138414 VIRIN: 200313-G-TM873-1001 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 674.04 KB Location: MARCO ISLAND, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard suspends search for missing Everglades Challenge boater [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jonathan Lally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.