The Coast Guard suspended its search March 12, 2020 for a missing mariner, who was participating in the Water Tribe Everglades Challenge. Since the search began on March 9, 2020 Coast Guard air and surface units conducted over 46 searches covering more than 12,941 square miles. (U.S. Coast Guard graphic by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 10:39
|Photo ID:
|6138414
|VIRIN:
|200313-G-TM873-1001
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|674.04 KB
|Location:
|MARCO ISLAND, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard suspends search for missing Everglades Challenge boater [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jonathan Lally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT