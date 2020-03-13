Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard suspends search for missing Everglades Challenge boater

    Coast Guard suspends search for missing Everglades Challenge boater

    MARCO ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    The Coast Guard suspended its search March 12, 2020 for a missing mariner, who was participating in the Water Tribe Everglades Challenge. Since the search began on March 9, 2020 Coast Guard air and surface units conducted over 46 searches covering more than 12,941 square miles. (U.S. Coast Guard graphic by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 10:39
    Photo ID: 6138414
    VIRIN: 200313-G-TM873-1001
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 674.04 KB
    Location: MARCO ISLAND, FL, US 
    This work, Coast Guard suspends search for missing Everglades Challenge boater [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jonathan Lally, identified by DVIDS

    Coast Guard suspends search for missing Everglades Challenge boater

    • LEAVE A COMMENT