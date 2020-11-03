200311-N-KW492-0245 PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 10, 2020) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Aliana Valde, left, from New City, N.Y., removes a chain from an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, as Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Joseph Panganiban, from Fort Washington, Md., observes for safety on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 05:34
|Photo ID:
|6138029
|VIRIN:
|200311-N-KW492-0245
|Resolution:
|4732x3155
|Size:
|872.35 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sailors Remove Chock and Chains From MH-60R Sea Hawk [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
