    Sailors Remove Chock and Chains From MH-60R Sea Hawk [Image 2 of 2]

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.11.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga 

    USS Shiloh

    200311-N-KW492-0245 PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 10, 2020) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Aliana Valde, left, from New City, N.Y., removes a chain from an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, as Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Joseph Panganiban, from Fort Washington, Md., observes for safety on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 05:34
    Photo ID: 6138029
    VIRIN: 200311-N-KW492-0245
    Resolution: 4732x3155
    Size: 872.35 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Remove Chock and Chains From MH-60R Sea Hawk [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

