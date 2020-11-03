200311-N-KW492-0154 PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 11, 2020) Aviation Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Ross Perzyk, from Marysville Mich., assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, inserts a sonar buoy into the sonar buoy launcher of an MH-60R Sea Hawk on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2020 Date Posted: 03.13.2020 05:34 Photo ID: 6138028 VIRIN: 200311-N-KW492-0154 Resolution: 5079x3386 Size: 969.5 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Loads Sonar Buoy [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.