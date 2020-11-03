Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Loads Sonar Buoy [Image 1 of 2]

    Sailor Loads Sonar Buoy

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.11.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga 

    USS Shiloh

    200311-N-KW492-0154 PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 11, 2020) Aviation Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Ross Perzyk, from Marysville Mich., assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, inserts a sonar buoy into the sonar buoy launcher of an MH-60R Sea Hawk on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 05:34
    Photo ID: 6138028
    VIRIN: 200311-N-KW492-0154
    Resolution: 5079x3386
    Size: 969.5 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Loads Sonar Buoy [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Missile
    Sea
    maritime
    USS Shiloh
    strike
    Warlords
    Guided
    Hawk
    Helicopter
    U.S. Navy
    Cruiser
    HSM
    sonar buoy

