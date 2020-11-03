Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan OC Course [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Bataan OC Course

    AT SEA

    03.11.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alan Robertson 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    200311-N-SL179-1121
    ARABIAN SEA (March 11, 2020) - Seaman Apprentice Oranday Chance, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), participates in an oleoresin capsicum (OC) course as part of security reaction force training, March 11, 2020. Bataan is the flagship for the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alan L. Robertson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 05:59
    Photo ID: 6138014
    VIRIN: 200311-N-SL179-1121
    Resolution: 5559x3971
    Size: 974.31 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan OC Course [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Alan Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Bataan
    Wasp-class
    LHD 5
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    Navy
    BATARG
    United States Navy

