200311-N-SL179-1088

ARABIAN SEA (March 11, 2020) - Information Systems Technician Seaman Karizma Cabanayan, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), participates in an oleoresin capsicum (OC) course as part of security reaction force training, March 11, 2020. Bataan is the flagship for the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alan L. Robertson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2020 Date Posted: 03.13.2020 05:59 Photo ID: 6138011 VIRIN: 200311-N-SL179-1088 Resolution: 4980x3557 Size: 984.07 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bataan OC Course [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Alan Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.