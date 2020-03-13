HG20 29th BEB Stress Shoot

Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, sprint in full kit during a stress shoot March 13, 2020 at Camp Friendship, Korat, Kingdom of Thailand as part of the Hanuman Guardian exercise. Our relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand remains one of our most important in Southeast Asia. The bilateral training of HG20 demonstrates the commitment of the Kingdom of Thailand and the U.S. to our long-standing alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ezra Camarena, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

