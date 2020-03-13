Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HG20 29th BEB Stress Shoot

    HG20 29th BEB Stress Shoot

    KORAT, THAILAND

    03.13.2020

    Photo by Spc. Ezra Camarena 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Jeffrey Axelrod, a Soldier assigned to Alpha Company, 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, performs burpees during a stress shoot March 13, 2020 at Camp Friendship, Korat, Kingdom of Thailand as part of the Hanuman Guardian exercise. Our relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand remains one of our most important in Southeast Asia. The bilateral training of HG20 demonstrates the commitment of the Kingdom of Thailand and the U.S. to our long-standing alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ezra Camarena, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 03:12
    Photo ID: 6137869
    VIRIN: 200313-A-UH335-0001
    Resolution: 4598x3065
    Size: 11.35 MB
    Location: KORAT, TH 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    USARPAC
    25ID
    Hanuman Guardian
    USArmyPacific
    TropicLightning
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    PacificPathways
    NoneBetter
    HG20
    RoyalThaiArmy
    AmericasPacificDivision
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    HanumanGuardian HG20 BEB Stress Shoot

