A participant of the 2020 Bataan Memorial Death March salutes at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait March 8, 2020. The participants completed a 26.2-mile ruck march while carrying a minimum of 35 pounds. This event is held throughout the world to memorialize the American and Filipino POW’s whom were forced to march over 60 miles, some to their death, during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah J. Soliz)

