    2020 Bataan Memorial Death March [Image 2 of 3]

    2020 Bataan Memorial Death March

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    03.07.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Soliz 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A participant of the 2020 Bataan Memorial Death March carries a ruck sack at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait March 8, 2020. The participants completed a 26.2-mile ruck march while carrying a minimum of 35 pounds. This event is held throughout the world to memorialize the American and Filipino POW’s whom were forced to march over 60 miles, some to their death, during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah J. Soliz)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 02:59
    Photo ID: 6137853
    VIRIN: 200307-F-XK019-1125
    Resolution: 3541x2529
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Bataan Memorial Death March [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

