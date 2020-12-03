HG20 Fire Support Scavenger Hunt

Spc. Dakota McCormick and Pfc. Ferris Albasha, Soldiers assigned to TF Cacti, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, match cards to identify aspects of marksmanship during the forward observer scavenger hunt as a part of the Hanuman Guardian Exercise on March 12, 2020, at Camp Friendship, Korat, Thailand. Our relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand remains one of our most important in Southeast Asia. The bilateral training of HG20 demonstrates the commitment of the Kingdom of Thailand and our long-standing alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ezra Camarena, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
