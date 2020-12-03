Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    HG20 Fire Support Scavenger Hunt [Image 1 of 4]

    HG20 Fire Support Scavenger Hunt

    KORAT, THAILAND

    03.12.2020

    Photo by Spc. Ezra Camarena 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Tyler Burd, a Soldier assigned to TF Cacti, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, throws a dart during the forward observer scavenger hunt as a part of the Hanuman Guardian Exercise on March 12, 2020, at Camp Friendship, Korat, Thailand. Our relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand remains one of our most important in Southeast Asia. The bilateral training of HG20 demonstrates the commitment of the Kingdom of Thailand and our long-standing alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ezra Camarena, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 02:39
    Photo ID: 6137827
    VIRIN: 200312-A-UH335-0001
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 12.58 MB
    Location: KORAT, TH 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HG20 Fire Support Scavenger Hunt [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Ezra Camarena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HG20 Fire Support Scavenger Hunt
    HG20 Fire Support Scavenger Hunt
    HG20 Fire Support Scavenger Hunt
    HG20 Fire Support Scavenger Hunt

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    25ID
    Cacti
    Hanuman Guardian
    USArmyPacific
    TropicLightning
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    PacificPathways
    NoneBetter
    HG20
    RoyalThaiArmy
    AmericasPacificDivision
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    TakeArms
    HanumanGuardian

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT