In Your Boots: 386th ECS

Airman 1st Class Jared Milacek, 386th Expeditionary Communications Squadron cyber transport technician, left, provides a demonstration of information transfer nodes to Col. Rod Simpson, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, right, during a wing immersion program March 5, 2020, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. The weekly immersion program, “In Your Boots,” allows wing leadership to see firsthand how squadrons support the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah J. Soliz)

