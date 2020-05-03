Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In Your Boots: 386th ECS [Image 3 of 3]

    In Your Boots: 386th ECS

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    03.05.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Soliz 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Jared Milacek, 386th Expeditionary Communications Squadron cyber transport technician, left, provides a demonstration of information transfer nodes to Col. Rod Simpson, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, right, during a wing immersion program March 5, 2020, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. The weekly immersion program, “In Your Boots,” allows wing leadership to see firsthand how squadrons support the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah J. Soliz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 02:59
    Photo ID: 6137825
    VIRIN: 200305-F-XK019-1031
    Resolution: 5152x3680
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In Your Boots: 386th ECS [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    386th Expeditionary Communications Squadron
    Ali Al Salem Air Base
    Operational Camouflage Pattern
    In Your Boots

