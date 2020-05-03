In Your Boots: 386th ECS

Airman 1st Class Jared Milacek, 386th Expeditionary Communications Squadron cyber transport technician, center, demonstrates how to configure a switch to Col. Rod Simpson, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Jessica McWain, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron security forces manager, right, during a wing immersion program March 5, 2020, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. The weekly immersion program, “In Your Boots,” showcases different squadrons’ capabilities weekly to 386th AEW leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah J. Soliz)

