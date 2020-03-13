VMGR-152 Stops in Misawa

MISAWA, Japan (March 13, 2020) - Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (handling) 3rd Class Nicholas Barkett, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, reads the COVID-19 screening questionnaire to a group of U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, prior to them entering the Navy passenger terminal. The questionnaire is required to be read to all permanent party and visiting personnel in accordance with current Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet instruction. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)

