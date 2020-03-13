Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMGR-152 Stops in Misawa

    VMGR-152 Stops in Misawa

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.13.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joseph Buliavac 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    MISAWA, Japan (March 13, 2020) - Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (handling) 3rd Class Nicholas Barkett, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, directs a KC-130J Super Hercules, assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, as it taxis in for a refueling stop. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces of Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 00:32
    Photo ID: 6137776
    VIRIN: 200313-N-RC734-1037
    Resolution: 3600x2396
    Size: 1008.9 KB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMGR-152 Stops in Misawa [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Joseph Buliavac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-130J
    VMGR-152
    ABH
    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (handling)
    Hercules
    Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152
    NAF Misawa
    Naval Air Facility Misawa
    NAFM

