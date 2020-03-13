MISAWA, Japan (March 13, 2020) - Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (handling) 3rd Class Nicholas Barkett, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, directs a KC-130J Super Hercules, assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, as it taxis in for a refueling stop. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces of Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2020 Date Posted: 03.13.2020 00:32 Photo ID: 6137776 VIRIN: 200313-N-RC734-1037 Resolution: 3600x2396 Size: 1008.9 KB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMGR-152 Stops in Misawa [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Joseph Buliavac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.