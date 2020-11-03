Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commanding General of the First Army, Lt. Gen. James, visits Idaho [Image 8 of 11]

    Commanding General of the First Army, Lt. Gen. James, visits Idaho

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Idaho National Guard

    The Commanding General of the First Army, Lt. Gen. Thomas James Jr., engaged with Idaho Army National Guard leadership and toured numerous facilities, including the Orchard Combat Training Center, the 204th Regional Training Institute and the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team on March 12, to gain a better understanding of what the Idaho National Guard can offer with our joint capabilities and readiness. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    Boise
    Idaho
    National Guard
    116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team
    Gowen Field
    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho Army National Guard
    Orchard Combat Training Center
    204th Regional Training Institute
    Lt. Gen. Thomas James Jr.
    Commanding General of the First Army

