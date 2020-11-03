The Commanding General of the First Army, Lt. Gen. Thomas James Jr., engaged with Idaho Army National Guard leadership and toured numerous facilities, including the Orchard Combat Training Center, the 204th Regional Training Institute and the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team on March 12, to gain a better understanding of what the Idaho National Guard can offer with our joint capabilities and readiness. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2020 Date Posted: 03.12.2020 20:57 Photo ID: 6137699 VIRIN: 200311-Z-AY311-0247 Resolution: 2700x1802 Size: 3.04 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commanding General of the First Army, Lt. Gen. James, visits Idaho [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.