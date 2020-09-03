Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Static display on the move to new location

    Static display on the move to new location

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Photo by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Two aircraft are transported to their new location, March 10, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Both aircraft are part of the Southeast Asia static display that needed to be moved due to new dormitory construction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 17:29
    Vietnam War
    aircraft
    USAF
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    F-5
    "Static display
    JBSA-Lackland
    502nd Air Base Wing
    Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland
    air park
    F-100
    South East Asia
    Gateway to the Air Force
    Airman Heritage Museum
    502ABW"
    USAF parade ground

